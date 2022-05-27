Finnish president sends congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani leader

+ ↺ − 16 px

Finland’s President Sauli Niinistö congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the country’s national holiday, News.Az reports.

“On the occasion of the 104th Republic Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I wish to convey to you and to the people of Azerbaijan my most sincere congratulations as well as my best wishes for your well-being and for the prosperity of your country and its people,” the Finnish president said in a congratulatory letter.

“Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurance of my highest consideration,” he added.

News.Az