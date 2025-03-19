Finnish president urges Russia to accept a ceasefire without conditions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Finland’s President Alexander Stubb on Wednesday urged Russia to agree to the US-backed ceasefire plan without imposing any conditions.

Speaking at a joint news conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Stubb said a ceasefire was the first step toward peace and praised US President Donald Trump’s leadership and recent negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

"Yesterday's phone conversation between President Trump and President Putin was a step in the right direction toward a full, unconditional ceasefire," he said.

“There are only two ways to respond to the proposal of the president of the US: it's a yes or a no, but no conditions,” he added. Stubb pointed out that Ukraine had already agreed to a ceasefire without any conditions.

If Russia continues to refuse, the international community must intensify efforts to support Ukraine and increase pressure on Russia to engage in meaningful talks, he said.

A turning point for international relations

Stubb said the world is at a turning point, facing a choice between two models for international relations: “spheres of influence or equal rights and duties for all states.”

“The principles of international law and the European security order have not changed, and there is no need to start changing them: independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he added.

Stubb emphasized the importance of upholding the fundamental principles of the UN Charter and the Helsinki Accords, which aimed to reduce tensions between the Soviet and Western blocs by securing acceptance of the status quo in Europe.

"We must work towards a just and sustainable peace in Ukraine based on these principles. The only solution is that Russia ends its war of aggression in Ukraine," he said, highlighting Ukraine’s undeniable right to defend itself both independently and with the support of its international partners.

"This right cannot be restricted in any way, not now and not in the future,” he said.

"Ukraine is a part of Europe. I stress that Ukraine is European. I hope soon we will also be together in the EU and in NATO," he added.

