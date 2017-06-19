Finsbury Park: Van hits pedestrians in north London
At least one person is dead, and eight are in hospital.
A van slammed into crowds of pedestrians, leaving at least one dead and eight others wounded in Finsbury Park, north London, just after midnight on Monday morning local time
A 48-year-old male suspect was arrested at the scene, according to London Metropolitan police, who said the investigation into the incident was ongoing.
