Finsbury Park: Van hits pedestrians in north London

At least one person is dead, and eight are in hospital.

A van slammed into crowds of pedestrians, leaving at least one dead and eight others wounded in Finsbury Park, north London, just after midnight on Monday morning local time

A 48-year-old male suspect was arrested at the scene, according to London Metropolitan police, who said the investigation into the incident was ongoing.

