Fiorentina book back-to-back Europa Conference League finals

+ ↺ − 16 px

Italy's Fiorentina advanced to their second straight UEFA Europa Conference League final after a 4-3 aggregate win against Belgium's Club Brugge on Wednesday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Fiorentina earned a 1-1 draw at Brugge's Jan Breydelstadion as a late penalty scored by Lucas Beltran sent the Viola to the 2024 final in Athens.Hans Vanaken's first-half goal for Club Brugge had previously leveled the aggregate score but Fiorentina made their second final in a row after the visitors secured the draw.In the 2024 final, Fiorentina will face either Aston Villa or Olympiacos on May 29 at Athens' AEK Arena.Last season, Fiorentina were beaten in the final by English opponents West Ham United 2-1 in Prague.Olympiacos from Greece stunned England's Aston Villa 4-2 in the Conference League semifinals first leg, held on May 2 in Birmingham.On Thursday, Aston Villa will visit Olympiacos.

News.Az