Fire at Azersun Industrial Park in Azerbaijan’s Sumgayit extinguished

The fire that broke out Thursday at the Azersun Industrial Park in Azerbaijan’s Sumgayit city has been extinguished, News.Az reports citing the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

According to the ministry, currently, demolition work is underway on the site, and nobody was injured as a result of the fire.

An investigation team, consisting of employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and the Prosecutor General's Office, is investigating the incident.

