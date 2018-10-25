Fire at Istanbul factories contained - UPDATED

+ ↺ − 16 px

No casualties reported from massive blaze that engulfed at least two factories

A massive fire that engulfed early Thursday three factories in Istanbul's European side has been contained, according to a statement from the governor's office, Anadolu Agency reprots.

The blaze started at an open pallet storage area in Esenyurt district, spreading to the three factories nearby.

The cause of the fire was yet unknown.

Nearly 200 firefighters have been dispatched o the scene.

There were no casualties, the statement said.

