Fire at large chemical plant in Armenia continues for second day

Fire at a large chemical plant in Yerevan continues for the second day, Report informs citing the Armenian media.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia, the Firefighters worked all night long and fire was extinguished in 3 out of 4 concrete tanks with ethanol.

Notably, the fire signal at the plant Nairit came about 13:10 hours on August 28. The Nairit plant, one of the oldest chemical enterprises in Armenia, is on the verge of bankruptcy. During these years, the shares of the Nairit plant, which originally belonged to the Ministry of Industry, several times passed from hand to hand, but none of the shareholders and investors have invested enough money for reconstruction of the plant. The management of the plant had scandals several times in connection with Late salary payment.

Two-thirds of the plant's employees, among whom there were many highly qualified specialists, were dismissed in February 2015.

According to the shamshyan.com, the fire was preceded by an explosion at one of the reservoirs of the plant.

