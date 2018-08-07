Fire at petroleum company building in Tehran injures 12 people

+ ↺ − 16 px

The fire broke out at a ten-story building owned by Qeshm Oil and Energy Industries Development (OEID) company at about 10 am local time ( 05:30 GMT).

At least twelve people were injured in the fire, an official of emergency medical services (EMS) said.

Ten wounded people were treated at the site and two others were transferred to hospital.

Two people who were about to jump out of the windows were rescued using fire escape ladders, IRNA reported.

News.Az

