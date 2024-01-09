Yandex metrika counter

Fire at Republican Perinatal Center in Baku claims lives of four newborns

Fire at Republican Perinatal Center in Baku claims lives of four newborns

The Azerbaijani Prosecutor General`s Office, the Ministry of Emergency Situations and the public legal entity “Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units” (TABİB) have released a statement regarding a fire at the Republican Perinatal Center, News.Az reports. 

The fire claimed the lives of four newborns. A criminal case was initiated in connection with the fire.


