Fire at Republican Perinatal Center in Baku claims lives of four newborns
The Azerbaijani Prosecutor General`s Office, the Ministry of Emergency Situations and the public legal entity “Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units” (TABİB) have released a statement regarding a fire at the Republican Perinatal Center, News.Az reports.
The fire claimed the lives of four newborns. A criminal case was initiated in connection with the fire.