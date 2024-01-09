Fire at Republican Perinatal Center in Baku claims lives of four newborns

The Azerbaijani Prosecutor General`s Office, the Ministry of Emergency Situations and the public legal entity “Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units” (TABİB) have released a statement regarding a fire at the Republican Perinatal Center, News.Az reports.

The fire claimed the lives of four newborns. A criminal case was initiated in connection with the fire.

News.Az