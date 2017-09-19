Fire at the Gazelli factory in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Fire has erupted at a Gazelli cosmetic factory in Shuvalan settlement of Baku's Khazar district.

Ignition caused the spread of a sharp smell of chemical substances. This led to a deterioration in the well-being of those who were near.

In connection with the incident BAKU.WS contacted the Ministry of Emergency Situations. The ministry confirmed the fact and stated that firefighters were sent to the scene.

The company founded in 1999 by Gazelli Ltd. is the first company in Azerbaijan that supplies natural biologically active ingredients to create a unique assortment of high-quality products for face and body care.

Today, Gazelli is the manufacturer of more than 150 cosmetic products, including a series of products for hair, skin care and sunbathing.

News.Az

News.Az