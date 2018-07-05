Fire at thermal power plant in Mingechevir extinguished - UPDATED

+ ↺ − 16 px

Firefighters of the State Fire Protection Service arrived at the scene at 08:28am.

On Thursday at 08:25am, the Crisis Management Center of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations received information about a fire that broke out in the territory of Azerbaijan Thermal Power Plant located in the country’s Mingachevir city, the ministry said in a statement.

Firefighters of the State Fire Protection Service arrived at the scene at 08:28am.

As a result of the fire, the knife switch, winding of one of the transformers, and transformer oil spilled into the area of 400 square meters burned down.

The fire was extinguished at 08:46am.

News.Az

News.Az