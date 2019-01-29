Fire breaks out at Armenia government building

Fire breaks out at Armenia government building

+ ↺ − 16 px

A fire broke out Tuesday at the Government of Armenia Building No. 3, in Yerevan.

At 7:44am, the 911 emergency hotline received a report that smoke was coming out from the fourth floor of the aforesaid building, news.am reports.

A ladder truck, six fire and rescue squads, as well as an emergency response team were dispatched to the scene.

It was found out that the fire had broken out at a reception room.

The fire was extinguished at 8:16am.

The furnishings at this reception room, however, were partially burned.

No one was affected by the fire.

News.Az

News.Az