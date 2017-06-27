Fire breaks out at Isfahan refinery in Iran, injuring 100 workers

+ ↺ − 16 px

A fire broke out on Monday at a sulphur storage tank in Iran’s Isfahan oil refinery, injuring around 100 workers, ILNA news agency reported.

“The fire broke out at 11:00 a.m. (local time, 0630 GMT). Almost 100 workers from the Oil Design and Construction Company (ODCC) were severely injured as a result of the chemical cloud in the air,” ILNA said.

No one was reported to have been killed, and the report did not mention whether production at the plant had been affected.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire at the refinery in Isfahan province in central Iran.

