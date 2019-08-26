Fire breaks out at XIV century convent in Moscow

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Rozhdestvensky Convent, or Convent of the Nativity of the Theotokos, is one of the oldest monasteries in Moscow, located inside the Boulevard Ring, on the left bank of the Neglinnaya River, APA reports quoting sputniknews.

Over 40 people and more than 10 fire engines are involved in an operation to extinguish a fire on the roof of the Rozhdestvensky Convent in central Moscow, the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry said in a statement.

The large fire at the Rozhdestvensky Convent was localised to an area of 400 square metres and no one was injured, the Russian Emergencies Ministry reported.

News.Az

News.Az