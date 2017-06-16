Fire breaks out at Yerevan apartment

+ ↺ − 16 px

A fire broke out in an apartment in Yerevan.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia received a call at 9:54 am.

Emergency response teams, two firefighting squads, one fire engine, and a psychologist from the MES Psychological Support Department were dispatched to the scene.

It was found out that the fire broke out in the storage room at the doorway of the apartment. The fire was extinguished at 10:11 am.

In addition, the psychologist provided psychological support to 11-year-old eyewitness, News.am reported.

News.Az

