Fire breaks out in forest in Azerbaijan’s Oghuz

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations has said it received information that a fire broke out in a forest area surrounding Khachmaz village of the country’s Oghuz district on Aug. 31.
 
Forces and equipment of the State Fire Protection Service are involved in the site to put out the fire.
 
Additional information will be provided.  

