Fire breaks out in mined area in Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli (VIDEO)

A fire broke out in the village of Garazaly in the Fuzuli district of Azerbaijan (in the direction of Hadrut village of the Khojavand district), according to the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

According to the ministry, the fire incident has taken place in a secluded field and partly in a forest area in a mountainous area with difficult relief.

A helicopter of the ministry’s air detachment was involved in extinguishing the fire, and urgent measures to fight it are underway.

News.Az