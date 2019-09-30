Fire breaks out inside refugee camp on Greek island, two dead

Two persons lost their lives when a fire broke out inside the refugee camp of Moria on Greece's Lesvos Island, Xinhua reported.

The victims are a woman and her child, said Stratis Kitellis, Mayor of Mytilene, the island's capital.

According to local media reports, a group of camp residents started the fire, demanding to be transferred to the mainland. Further circumstances of the incident are yet unclear.

Initial information by local authorities indicated that seven containers were burnt down, while panicked refugees and migrants fleeing the camp scuffled with police forces, Greek national news agency AMNA reported.

News.Az

