Fire breaks out near a mine in Dashkasan

A fire broke out in Dashkasan.

Oxu.Az reports with reference to the website of the Ministry of Emergency Situations that 10 hectares of shrubs and dry grass burned down on the territory of the mine in the village of Gushchu, Dashkasan region.

The nearby mine and forest belt were protected from fire. The fire is extinguished.

