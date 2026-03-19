Fire erupts at Kuwait’s Mina al-Ahmadi refinery after drone strike
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A fire broke out at Kuwait’s Mina al-Ahmadi refinery after a drone struck an operational unit, according to the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.
The company described the incident as a “limited fire” and said it was brought under control in line with the highest safety standards.
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Kuwait News Agency reported that no injuries were recorded as a result of the attack.
The Mina al-Ahmadi refinery, one of Kuwait’s key oil facilities, is located about 50 kilometers south of Kuwait City.
By Nijat Babayev