Fire erupts at Kuwait’s Mina al-Ahmadi refinery after drone strike

A fire broke out at Kuwait’s Mina al-Ahmadi refinery after a drone struck an operational unit, according to the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The company described the incident as a “limited fire” and said it was brought under control in line with the highest safety standards.

Kuwait News Agency reported that no injuries were recorded as a result of the attack.

The Mina al-Ahmadi refinery, one of Kuwait’s key oil facilities, is located about 50 kilometers south of Kuwait City.