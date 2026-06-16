Fire erupts at Moscow oil refinery after Ukrainian drone strike

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Ukrainian drones targeted the Moscow oil refinery overnight, triggering a fire at the facility, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces Robert Brovdi, known by the call sign Magyar, News.Az reports, citing RBC-Ukraine.

Preliminary reports indicate that the ELOU AVT-6 crude oil processing unit sustained damage during the strike, resulting in a fire at the refinery.

The General Staff stated that the Moscow oil refinery plays a significant role in supplying fuel to the Russian military.

According to the Ukrainian military, the refinery accounts for more than 38% of fuel consumption in the region and provides jet fuel to Moscow’s major airports, including Domodedovo, Vnukovo, Sheremetyevo and Zhukovsky.

The Moscow oil refinery has a refining capacity of over 12 million tons of oil per year.

Russian command and observation posts in the areas of Bahatyr, Velyka Novosilka, and Siversk in the Donetsk region were also struck. Drones also struck a Russian field artillery depot near Kremenivka in the Donetsk region, logistics depots in Donetsk, and a drone depot in Mariupol in the Donetsk region.

In addition, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck Russian troop concentrations in the Ivanovskoye area of the Bryansk region of Russia.

A strike on the Russian defense industry enterprise, JSC Central Design Bureau of Instrument Engineering, near the city of Tula, has been confirmed. The facility specializes in the development and production of radar systems and radio navigation equipment. The building and the supporting structure of the assembly shop were damaged.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also notes that a fire is still burning on the territory of the federal state-owned enterprise Kombinat Temp in Rybinsk, Yaroslavl region, Russia, which was struck on June 14.

"The Ukrainian Armed Forces will continue systematic measures to compel Russia to cease its armed aggression against Ukraine," the statement reads.

News.Az