Fire in Russian nursing home kills one, injures two

One died, two were injured in a fire in a nursing home in Krasnoyarsk.

Report informs citing Russian media that, according to the regional office of the Russian Investigative Committee for Krasnoyarsk Krai, 40 people were evacuated as a result.

The fate of three people is still unknown.

The fire in a nursing home occurred in the afternoon, the area of about 200 square meters burned down. The fire was extinguished.

