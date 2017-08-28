Fire in Russian nursing home kills one, injures two
One died, two were injured in a fire in a nursing home in Krasnoyarsk.
Report informs citing Russian media that, according to the regional office of the Russian Investigative Committee for Krasnoyarsk Krai, 40 people were evacuated as a result.
The fate of three people is still unknown.
The fire in a nursing home occurred in the afternoon, the area of about 200 square meters burned down. The fire was extinguished.
