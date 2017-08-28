Yandex metrika counter

Fire in Russian nursing home kills one, injures two

  • World
  • Share
Fire in Russian nursing home kills one, injures two

One died, two were injured in a fire in a nursing home in Krasnoyarsk.

Report informs citing Russian media that, according to the regional office of the Russian Investigative Committee for Krasnoyarsk Krai, 40 people were evacuated as a result.

The fate of three people is still unknown.

The fire in a nursing home occurred in the afternoon, the area of about 200 square meters burned down. The fire was extinguished.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      