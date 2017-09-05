Fire in territory of Shahdag National Park extinguished

+ ↺ − 16 px

The fire that broke out in the territory of the Khachmaz forestry of the Oghuz Forest Protection and Restoration Enterprise and the Shahdag National Park was extinguished on early Tuesday, the Ministry of Emergency Situations told APA.

As a result of the fire, a 120-hectares forest zone (bushes, dry trees) in the Khacgmaz forestry, and shrubs and dry trees in an area of 10 hectares in the territory of the Shahdag National Park burned.



The rest of the forest and the park were protected from fire, said the ministry.



Personnel and equipment of the Emergency Situations Ministry’s State Fire Protection Service, as well as employees of the Forestry Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources were involved in a firefighting operation.

News.Az

