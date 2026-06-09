Fire incident occurs at Almaty Zoo - VIDEO

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A fire broke out on the grounds of Almaty Zoo during the night of June 9, prompting an emergency response from firefighting services.

The blaze started in a tenant-operated photo studio and spread to nearby excursion golf carts located on the zoo’s territory. Fire crews quickly arrived at the scene and managed to localize and fully extinguish the fire, News.Az reports, citing Report.

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No employees or animals were injured in the incident. Zoo officials said the property belonging to the zoo was not damaged and the facility continues to operate as normal. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

News.Az