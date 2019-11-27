Fire occurs in Sabunchu bazaar

+ ↺ − 16 px

A major fire occurred at bazaar located in the Sabunchu district of Baku, Azerbaijan, APA reports.

A fire broke out in the shop selling phone accessories in the Sabunchu market due to the overloading of electrical wires. The flames soon moved to the nearby pharmacy and other stores.

The fire department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Azerbaijan involved in the incident.

The fire was extinguished and the fire was prevented from spreading to the surrounding areas.

News.Az

