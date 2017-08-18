Fire sparks in Yerevan's Noy Brandy, Wine and Vodka Factory
- 18 Aug 2017 05:19
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 124555
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/fire-sparks-in-yerevans-noy-brandy-wine-and-vodka-factory Copied
Fire sparked in the packaging warehouse of Noy Brandy, Wine and Vodka Factory of Yerevan Thursday.
The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia informed Armenian News – NEWS.am that the fire was put out: 30 square meters of territory were burnt.
Four fire brigades and emergency situations response group were dispatched to the scene.
News.Az