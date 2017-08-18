Fire sparks in Yerevan's Noy Brandy, Wine and Vodka Factory

Fire sparked in the packaging warehouse of Noy Brandy, Wine and Vodka Factory of Yerevan Thursday.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia informed Armenian News – NEWS.am that the fire was put out: 30 square meters of territory were burnt.

Four fire brigades and emergency situations response group were dispatched to the scene.

News.Az

