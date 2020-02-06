Fire traps about 130 people in mine in Northern Sweden

+ ↺ − 16 px

Approximately 130 people are trapped in the Garpenberg mine in northern Sweden due to a fire, the Aftonbladet newspaper reported on Thursday, citing the Boliden mining company, which owns the mine, APA reports quoting Sputnik.

"There is a smoke emission as equipment got on fire 852 kilometers [529 miles] underground. We are acting according to the instructions, so all employees are in a shelter, and emergency services are working on-site", Jenny Gotthardsson, the mine's representative told reporters.

At the same time, Swedish police data, cited by the Sveriges Television broadcaster, says that there are currently from 70 to 80 people in the mine.

The mine is equipped with 46 shelters, which have enough oxygen to last 239 people for eight hours.

News.Az

News.Az