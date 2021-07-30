Firefighting teams of Azerbaijan's MES leave for Turkey (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The firefighting teams of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations are being sent to Turkey to extinguish forest fires and prevent their further spread in accordance with the instruction of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Azerbaijan is sending 500 firefighters, a helicopter, necessary equipment to the fraternal country. The flights will be carried out by Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL).

Forest fires that broke out on July 28 and 29 in 63 places in 21 Turkish provinces claimed the lives of four people. Fires continue in some areas.

News.Az

News.Az