First 50-container block train departed from China to Azerbaijan

First China-Azerbaijan container block train of 2021 has departed from China, ADY Container LLC, a subsidiary of Azerbaijan Railways says.

Despite the pandemic difficulties in the global supply chain, including the lack of containers, ADY Container LLC was able to launch a 50-container block train from Qingdao, China to Baku. The 40-foot containers will be delivered from the Kazakh port of Aktau to the port of Baku. Then 15 of the containers will be sent to Tbilisi.

The project is implemented in cooperation with KTZ Express, ADY Container LLC and GR Logistics and Terminals, members of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Consortium.

By the end of 2021, ADY Container LLC plans to transport about 50 block container trains in the direction of China-Azerbaijan.

News.Az