First academic buildings of Italy-Azerbaijan University inaugurated in Baku

First academic buildings of Italy-Azerbaijan University inaugurated in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The first academic buildings of the Italy-Azerbaijan University were inaugurated in Baku on Wednesday.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and Italian President Sergio Mattarella, who is on an official visit to Baku, attended the inauguration ceremony, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

After touring the newly built facilities, the president, first lady, and Italian president met with heads of Italian universities visiting Azerbaijan, as well as professors and students of the Italy-Azerbaijan University.

The first academic buildings of the Italian-Azerbaijani University were opened in Baku pic.twitter.com/YX9NvpoUrT — News.Az (@news_az) October 1, 2025

News.Az