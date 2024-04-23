First border marker installed between Azerbaijan and Armenia - PHOTO

+ ↺ − 16 px

On April 23, 2024, as part of the process of clarification of coordinates based on geodetic measurements on the ground on the border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia, the first border marker was installed. The work of the expert groups of the two countries is ongoing.

This is stated in a press release issued by the service of Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev, News.Az reports.

As reported, in accordance with the agreements reached on the outcomes of the 8th meeting of the State Commission on the Delimitation of the State Border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia, and the Commission on the Matters of Delimitation of the State Border and Border Security between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan, the expert groups of the countries started the clarification of coordinates based on geodetic measurements on the ground on the border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia on April 23, 2024.

News.Az