First BTK freight train reaches Kars

The first freight train running along the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway reached Kars Nov.3, Turkish media reported.

The train, consisting of 32 containers loaded with grain, travelled from Baku to Kars in 40 hours.

The train departed from Kazakhstan Oct. 24. Its final destination will be the Turkish Mersin.

The opening of the BTK railway took place in Baku Oct.30.

The BTK railway was constructed on the basis a Georgian-Azerbaijani-Turkish intergovernmental agreement. The railway’s peak capacity will be 17 million tons of cargo per year. At an initial stage, this figure will be one million passengers and 6.5 million tons of cargo.

