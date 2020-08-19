First COVID-19 death confirmed in occupied Azerbaijani territories
One person has died from COVID-19 in Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region occupied by Armenia, according to Armenian media.
In the past 24 hours, 6 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in occupied Nagorno-Karabkh, bringing the total number of infections to 261.
As of August 19, 29 virus infected people are quarantined in Nagorno-Karabakh.