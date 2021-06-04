First crash at Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The first crash took place during FIA F2 Practice Session in Baku on June 4, held as part of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

So, the pilot of the Campos Racing team Roy Nissany lost control of the car and crashed into the enclosure. As a result of damages, the car was taken off the circuit.

The Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix kicked off today in Baku.

News.Az