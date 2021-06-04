Yandex metrika counter

First crash at Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix (PHOTO)

  • Sports
  • Share
First crash at Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix (PHOTO)

The first crash took place during FIA F2 Practice Session in Baku on June 4, held as part of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

So, the pilot of the Campos Racing team Roy Nissany lost control of the car and crashed into the enclosure. As a result of damages, the car was taken off the circuit.

The Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix kicked off today in Baku.

News about - First crash at Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix (PHOTO)

News about - First crash at Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix (PHOTO)


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      