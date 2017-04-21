First Daesh convictions in India

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Delhi court on Friday sentenced two people to seven years in jail for raising funds for Daesh, marking the first conviction in a case linked to the terror organization in India.

Azhar ul Islam, 24, and Mohammed Farhan Shaikh, 25 had pleaded guilty to conspiring to raising funds and recruiting people for the terror outfit. The trial against a third suspect, Adnan Hasan 36, will continue separately in the same courtroom.

“They had accepted their crimes saying they 'are remorseful of the acts' and wanted to be allowed to do something productive for society,” said an application filed by them through their lawyer M. S. Khan.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had arrested the three men last year after their arrival from Abu Dhabi, from where they were deported.

