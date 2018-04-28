First feature race of FIA Formula 2 Championship starts in Baku

The first feature race of FIA Formula 2 Championship has kicked off in Baku as part of 2018 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, AzerTag reports.

The track features 29 laps.

Last year’s feature race was won by 2017 F2 Champion Charles Leclerc, as Frenchman Norman Nato secured victory in the sprint.

At 6.003km long, the Baku Street Circuit is the second-longest track on the calendar – 1km shorter than Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium.

News.Az

