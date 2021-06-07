First flights on Baku-Astrakhan-Baku route performed

+ ↺ − 16 px

First flights on the Baku-Astrakhan-Baku route began on June 3, 2021, according to Russian media.

Reportedly, the first flight from Azerbaijan landed at the airport on schedule. Some 102 passengers arrived on this flight, while 105 people flew from Astrakhan to the capital of Azerbaijan.

Flights to Baku and back will be operated from Astrakhan airport on Thursdays. Travel time in one direction will be one and a half hours.

Embraer 190 aircraft is used on these flights.

News.Az