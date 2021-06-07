Yandex metrika counter

First flights on Baku-Astrakhan-Baku route performed

  • Economics
  • Share
First flights on Baku-Astrakhan-Baku route performed

First flights on the Baku-Astrakhan-Baku route began on June 3, 2021, according to Russian media.

Reportedly, the first flight from Azerbaijan landed at the airport on schedule. Some 102 passengers arrived on this flight, while 105 people flew from Astrakhan to the capital of Azerbaijan.

Flights to Baku and back will be operated from Astrakhan airport on Thursdays. Travel time in one direction will be one and a half hours.

Embraer 190 aircraft is used on these flights.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      