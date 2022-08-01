First grain-loaded ship departs from Ukrainian port

+ ↺ − 16 px

The first grain-loaded ship departed on Monday from the Ukrainian port of Odesa for Lebanon, the Turkish National Defense Ministry has announced, News.Az reports.

The ship is expected to arrive in Istanbul on Tuesday, the ministry said.

The vessel will continue on its way following inspections in the Turkish metropolis, it noted.

Loaded with corn, the Sierra Leone-flagged dry cargo ship Razoni is on course for its final destination of the port of Tripoli in northern Lebanon.

On July 22, Türkiye, the UN, Russia and Ukraine signed a deal to reopen three Ukrainian ports -- Odesa, Chernomorsk, and Yuzhny.

To monitor Ukrainian grain exports, a joint coordination center in Istanbul was officially opened on Wednesday, comprising of representatives from Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine.

News.Az