First group of Azerbaijani Hajj pilgrims returns home

A plane carrying the first group of Azerbaijani pilgrims after the completion of Hajj this year landed at the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in Baku on Tuesday, APA reported.

The remaining pilgrims will arrive in Baku on September 13, 14 and 15.

The quota for Azerbaijani pilgrims this year was 600. However, 900 pilgrims joined this year’s Hajj pilgrimage.

The pilgrimage package per person cost 3,850 US dollars this year. Unlike the previous years, pilgrims have not been offered VIP or cheaper packages. The flights will be carried out by AZAL. The registration for Hajj pilgrimage from Azerbaijan can only be done through the CMO.

