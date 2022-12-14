Yandex metrika counter

First Lady of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva views exhibitions of fine and decorative arts in city of Turkmenbashi

On the sidelines of the First Trilateral Summit of the Heads of State of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Republic of Turkiye and Turkmenistan in the city of Turkmenbashi, First Lady of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva, wife of the Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of the Milli Gengesh of Turkmenistan Ogulgerek Berdimuhamedova and First Lady of Turkiye Emine Erdogan have viewed the exhibitions of fine and decorative arts, News.Az reports. 

The exhibitions of fine and decorative arts consist of 11 sections, displaying carpets and carpet products, national garments and jewelry, as well as paintings and handicrafts of Turkmen women artists.

First Lady of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva was presented with keepsakes.

The event also featured a concert program and a fashion show of national dresses of Turkmenistan.

