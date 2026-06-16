First look: 2027 Chevy Silverado gets massive redesign

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Chevrolet is giving its absolute powerhouse, the Silverado 1500, a massive next-generation overhaul for the 2027 model year. After eight years of dependable service from the previous platform, the bow-tie brand is delivering a fresh take on its bold truck blueprint. The upcoming rig balances a distinct new look with major mechanical shakes-up under the hood.





The exterior gets a modern styling treatment up front, sporting expansive lower LED headlamps, pinched accent lighting running just below the hood line, and a completely resculpted lower bumper. Chevy also smoothed out the profile by eliminating the familiar "kick-up kink" on the rear window sill, offering a cleaner look across all three traditional cab and bed sizes, News.Az reports, citing Car and Driver.

The biggest news hides under the hood, where Chevrolet is completely reshaping its V8 strategy. While the dependable 2.7-liter turbocharged four-cylinder and the efficient 3.0-liter inline-six turbodiesel return to the lineup, the old 5.3-liter and 6.2-liter V8 engines have been officially retired.

In their place stand two brand-new, freshly massaged powerplants: a 5.7-liter V8 and a massive 6.6-liter V8. Chevy is keeping exact horsepower and torque ratings under wraps for now, but both are expected to comfortably beat the 355 and 420 horsepower outputs of the outgoing engines. To make the drive smoother across the board, a 10-speed automatic transmission is now standard on every single trim level.

Chevy has also streamlined the truck's packaging to offer better value out of the gate. The long-standing LT trim has been phased out, replaced by a newly minted, value-forward "Silverado" trim. For buyers looking to head off-road, selecting four-wheel drive now automatically bundles the rugged Z71 suspension and capability package into the deal.

The cabin receives a serious digital promotion. Every 2027 Silverado now comes standard with a massive 16.3-inch infotainment touchscreen alongside a 12.2-inch digital gauge cluster. If you step up to the premium High Country or the ultra-rugged ZR2 trims, the tech suite expands to include a front passenger entertainment screen, a head-up display, and dual wireless charging pads. High Country buyers also get a brand-new luxury perk: the first-ever panoramic sunroof offered on a Silverado.

For maximum off-road performance, the high-tier ZR2 and ZR2 Bison models return with aggressive 35-inch mud-terrain tires, a factory 2-inch lift, front and rear electronic locking differentials, and race-bred Multimatic DSSV dampers to handle brutal terrain.

Pricing and availability

While official final numbers are still pending, estimated pricing for the 2027 lineup spans from an accessible base work truck up to a fully loaded luxury off-roader:

Custom Trail Boss: $34,000 (est.)

Work Truck: $39,000 (est.)

Custom: $44,000 (est.)

Silverado (Replaces LT): $50,000 (est.)

Trail Boss: $55,000 (est.)

High Country: $66,000 (est.)

ZR2: $75,000 (est.)

ZR2 Bison: $83,000 (est.)

News.Az