First panel session held as part of 9th Global Baku Forum (PHOTO)

The 9th Global Baku Forum featured the first panel session on "Ukraine War, Resistance, Refugees & Reconstruction", News.Az reports.

The session was moderated by President and CEO of the National Committee on American Foreign Policy Susan Elliott. Measures against new types of hybrid warfare, including cyberattacks, the organization of post-war reconstruction of Ukraine and a number of other issues, were discussed at the event.

Speaking at the session, former First Lady of Ukraine Kateryna Yushchenko noted the need for a new look at world security.

According to Yushchenko, the consequences of current problems can also affect future generations.

Former Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic said that the main issue is to end the war and carry out reconstruction and construction work.

News.Az