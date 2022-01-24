First passenger bus of Baku-Shusha-Baku route departs (PHOTO)
24 Jan 2022
The first passenger bus departed, which will run on the Baku-Shusha-Baku, route from Baku to Shusha.
The bus left the Baku International Bus Terminal Complex for Shusha at 06:30.
At the primary stage, two buses were launched on the Baku-Shusha-Baku route.
Along with the city of Shusha, a bus also departed from the Baku International Bus Terminal Complex in the direction of Agdam. It will operate flights on the Baku-Agdam-Baku route.
Recall that buses from Baku to the liberated territories will run throughout the week according to the established schedule.