First solar eclipse this year to happen on Feb. 26

+ ↺ − 16 px

On February 26, the Moon on its orbital tilt is going to pass between the Earth and the Sun, causing the first solar eclipse of this year.

The process will begin at 16:12 (Baku time), reach its peak at 18:54, and end at 21:35, the deputy director on scientific research of Shamakhi Astrophysical Observatory of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), Khidir Mikayilov, told APA.



He noted that the solar eclipse will be only visible from America and the west of South Africa.



It should be noted that there will be a second solar eclipse on August 21 this year. Moreover, apart from the lunar eclipse that happened on February 11 this year, there will be a second lunar eclipse on 7 August.



These natural phenomena are of no harm to people’s health in any way.

News.Az



News.Az