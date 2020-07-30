First stage of Azerbaijan-Turkey joint military exercises kicks off (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The first stage of the Azerbaijan-Turkey joint live-fire large-scale tactical exercises kicked off.

According to the plan, the situation is evaluated, combat missions are specified, reconnaissance of the area is carried out in real conditions, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

After hearing the relevant reports, the tasks for the use of troops participating in the exercises are clarified in accordance with the adopted decision.

News.Az