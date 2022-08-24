First stage of the "Sniper Frontier" contest ends: Azerbaijani MoD

+ ↺ − 16 px

An event dedicated to the summing up of the first stage of the "Sniper Frontier" contest conducted as part of the "International Army Games-2022" was held, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

At the end of the 8 exercises of the first stage, the individual championship was defined. The military personnel who took first place were awarded valuable gifts.

Onwards, the members of the participating teams were invited to the platform and were presented with gifts. A photo was taken.

