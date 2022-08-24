Yandex metrika counter

First stage of the "Sniper Frontier" contest ends: Azerbaijani MoD

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
First stage of the Sniper Frontier contest ends: Azerbaijani MoD

An event dedicated to the summing up of the first stage of the "Sniper Frontier" contest conducted as part of the "International Army Games-2022" was held, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az. 

At the end of the 8 exercises of the first stage, the individual championship was defined. The military personnel who took first place were awarded valuable gifts.   

Onwards, the members of the participating teams were invited to the platform and were presented with gifts. A photo was taken.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      