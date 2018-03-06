First Vice-President attends opening of new building of sanatorium-type orphanage-kindergarten

+ ↺ − 16 px

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva has attended the opening of a new building of the sanatorium-type orphanage-kindergarten No 9 in Mashtagha settlement, Sabuncu district.

The First Vice-President cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the building, and toured it.

Head of Baku City Executive Authority Hajibala Abutalibov informed First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva that the sanatorium-type orphanage-kindergarten was commissioned in 1942. The construction of the two-storey building of the kindergarten started in September, 2014. The kindergarten will accommodate up to 120 children aged from 2 to 6 in 6 groups, including 5 Azerbaijani language and one Russian language groups. Children will be served by a 47-strong staff here.

News.Az

