First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulated Azerbaijani women on International Women's Day

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made a post on the occasion of the International Women's Day on her official Instagram page.

In her post, the First Vice-President said:

"I extend my sincere congratulations to all of you on the occasion of the International Women's Day.

With dignity you preserve the greatness of the word "woman", a symbol of tenderness, loyalty, kindness, moral purity, beauty and sublimity.

I extend my best wishes to the mothers who raised worthy sons for our Motherland. You showed unprecedented perseverance, self-sacrifice and strong will during the days of the Patriotic War. I bow my head to the mothers of the heroes who became shahids for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

I wish each of you good health and family happiness. May the Almighty protect you and your families!"

