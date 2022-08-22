Yandex metrika counter

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani athletes who won medals at Islamic Games

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani athletes who won medals at Islamic Games

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has congratulated the Azerbaijani athletes who won medals at the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games held in Konya, Turkiye.

In a post on her official Instagram page, the First Vice-President said:

"Azerbaijani athletes completed the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games in fourth place with 99 medals. Of them 29 are gold, 36 are silver, and 34 are bronze medals. I sincerely congratulate our athletes! You performed perfectly in the competitions, won a convincing victory by showing strong will and skill! Thank you very much for your hard work and the joy you bestowed upon the Azerbaijani fans! I wish you robust health, new victories and achievements."

