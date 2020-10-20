Yandex metrika counter

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani people

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made a post on her official Instagram page.

“I congratulate our people on the occasion of the liberation of a whole number of villages in Fizuli, Jabrayil, Khojavend, Zangilan districts and the city of Zangilan from the occupation! Long live the people of Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijani Army. May Almighty Lord bless our people, our Motherland and President! Karabakh is Azerbaijan!” the post reads.

